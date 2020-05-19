More cases from Maharashtra come to southern districts

TIRUNELVELI/VIRUDHUNAGAR/RAMANATHAPURAM

Tirunelveli district reported 20 more COVID–19 positive cases on Tuesday, with the total number of cases touching 226. Tenkasi’s tally touched 72 with the addition of two fresh cases. All these cases were from Maharashtra.

In Thoothukudi, the total number of positive cases rose to 91 with the addition of six cases. Of the new cases, five were from Maharashtra. Sixty people are undergoing treatment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital now.

Kanniyakumari’s tally touched 49 as five positive cases, including two from Maharashtra and one from the Maldives, were detected on Tuesday. Now, 32 patients are under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam.

One person who came from Maharastra tested positive in Virudhunagar district, taking its toll to 55.

According to sources, the man came with three others, all from Sivaganga, from Mahatrastra in a car. He finally came to his house at Kattanur. With 37 persons having been discharged, the total number of active cases now stands at 18.

After a gap of one week, no one tested positive in Madurai district on Tuesday. In the one week since May 12, there have been 42 fresh cases in the district, and 15 of them returned from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka.

Fifty-three people are undergoing treatment and no one was discharged on Tuesday.