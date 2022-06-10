‘Moral instruction classes must in all schools’

THOOTHUKUDI

Moral instruction classes should be conducted in all schools in the district, Chief Educational Officer Balathandayuthapani has said.

As the Classes I to X will start their academic year on June 13, a meeting was organised here on Friday for the heads of all government and government-aided high and the higher secondary schools. Addressing the meeting, Mr. Balathandayuthapani said the entire school premises and the classrooms should be clean and tidy when the students return to the school on June 13. Drinking water tanks in the schools should be properly cleaned before water is stored.

“Considering the present situation and disturbing video clips involving students are shared on social media, weekly moral instruction sessions should be conducted for every class to mould students’ character and their behaviour on the school premises,” he aid.

He informed that the textbooks received for the district were being sent to schools so that the students would get their books on June 13 itself.

In an awareness event organised in Corporation Middle School at Sivanthaakulam here on Friday to appeal to parents to admit their children in government schools, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said various welfare programmes, including 7.50% reservation for government school students in medical admission, should be fully utilised by the parents by admitting their children in government schools.

Since today’s children, influenced by various unpleasant factors, were indulging in unlawful activities which should be curbed by the parents and the teachers jointly while properly counselling them, she said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj said government school teachers, who had a lot of teaching experience, should be judiciously utilized by the parents by admitting their children in government schools. While allowing the students to choose their career, the parents should not thrust their choices on their children.