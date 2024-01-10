ADVERTISEMENT

Moorthy takes charge as Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City

January 10, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Pa. Moorthy who assumed office as Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pa. Moorthy, a native of Vakkampatti in Dindigul district, assumed office as the 46th Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City on Wednesday.

After becoming Tamil Nadu Police Service officer in 1998, Mr. Moorthy served as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

On being promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police, he served in The Nilgiris and Pudukottai and subsequently became Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem and Tambaram and Superintendent of Police of Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Coimbatore and Tiruchi districts. He has also served as SP, CB-CID and the Special Task Force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 After becoming Indian Police Service officer in 2009, Mr. Moorthy got promoted as Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2023 and was posted as Joint Commissioner, Tambaram Police Commissionerate before becoming the Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City.

 “I’ve served in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts for five years and have been closely watching this region for the past 26 years. I’m fully aware of the law and order issues in this region and the troublemakers. My predecessors have set high standards in maintaining law and order in Tirunelveli City. I will also be stern with antisocial elements involved in communal and religious hatred and clashes,” he said.

 The Commissioner of Police said special attention would be paid to correct children in conflict with law, and traffic rule violators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US