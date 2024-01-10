GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moorthy takes charge as Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City

January 10, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Pa. Moorthy who assumed office as Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City on Wednesday

Pa. Moorthy who assumed office as Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pa. Moorthy, a native of Vakkampatti in Dindigul district, assumed office as the 46th Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City on Wednesday.

After becoming Tamil Nadu Police Service officer in 1998, Mr. Moorthy served as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

On being promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police, he served in The Nilgiris and Pudukottai and subsequently became Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem and Tambaram and Superintendent of Police of Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Coimbatore and Tiruchi districts. He has also served as SP, CB-CID and the Special Task Force.

 After becoming Indian Police Service officer in 2009, Mr. Moorthy got promoted as Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2023 and was posted as Joint Commissioner, Tambaram Police Commissionerate before becoming the Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City.

 “I’ve served in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts for five years and have been closely watching this region for the past 26 years. I’m fully aware of the law and order issues in this region and the troublemakers. My predecessors have set high standards in maintaining law and order in Tirunelveli City. I will also be stern with antisocial elements involved in communal and religious hatred and clashes,” he said.

 The Commissioner of Police said special attention would be paid to correct children in conflict with law, and traffic rule violators.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.