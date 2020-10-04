Mookiah Thevar statue in Usilampatti soon

MADURAI

04 October 2020 20:29 IST

A life-size bronze statue of P.K. Mookiah Thevar will be installed in Usilampatti soon, said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam here on Sunday.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar and a few MLAs from Madurai district, Mr. Panneerselvam told a gathering of AIADMK functionaries and cadre that the AIADMK shall always acknowledge the services of leaders who worked for the cause of the downtrodden in the society. By installing the Mookiah Thevar statue, a promise made before the parliamentary elections was being fulfilled, he said.

Mookiah Thevar, during his stint as MLA for five times and MP once, was instrumental in establishing educational institutions in the region in the name of Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Born in Pappapatti, Mookiah Thevar rose up the ranks. Born and brought up in a backward region, he was keen on children getting education right from from elementary level, for which Kallar Reclamation Schools were established.