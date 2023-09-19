ADVERTISEMENT

‘Monuments in and around Madurai’ photography contest for college students

September 19, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the World Tourism Day which is observed every year on September 27, a photography contest for undergraduate college students has been organised by the Travel Club Madurai under the theme ‘Monuments in and around Madurai’.

The last date for the submission of the entry is September 26 by 11 p.m.. The eligible college students should attach their college Identity card along with the photographs taken. The interested person can submit three photographs not exceeding 20MB along with a small write up about the photograph. Any photographs taken from other photographers will be disqualified, according to the organisers.

The entries are only accepted through the email : secretary@travelclubmadurai.com. Entering the photography contest constitutes agreement to the terms and conditions stated in the entry guidelines. The winners will be decided after the final round of judging, the organisers said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest results are scheduled to be announced on September 27. It will be announced on the website: travelclubmadurai.com / suryanFM Madurai page and the winners will be informed through a call. The works will feature in Tamil Nadu Tourism promotional material. Madurai-based Independent Visual Storyteller Senthil Kumaran and Fashion Photographer Kapil Ganesh will be judges of the contest, according to the organisers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US