‘Monuments in and around Madurai’ photography contest for college students

September 19, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the World Tourism Day which is observed every year on September 27, a photography contest for undergraduate college students has been organised by the Travel Club Madurai under the theme ‘Monuments in and around Madurai’.

The last date for the submission of the entry is September 26 by 11 p.m.. The eligible college students should attach their college Identity card along with the photographs taken. The interested person can submit three photographs not exceeding 20MB along with a small write up about the photograph. Any photographs taken from other photographers will be disqualified, according to the organisers.

The entries are only accepted through the email : secretary@travelclubmadurai.com. Entering the photography contest constitutes agreement to the terms and conditions stated in the entry guidelines. The winners will be decided after the final round of judging, the organisers said.

The contest results are scheduled to be announced on September 27. It will be announced on the website: travelclubmadurai.com / suryanFM Madurai page and the winners will be informed through a call. The works will feature in Tamil Nadu Tourism promotional material. Madurai-based Independent Visual Storyteller Senthil Kumaran and Fashion Photographer Kapil Ganesh will be judges of the contest, according to the organisers.

