Monthly panchayat-level meetings to review crime against girl children mandatory in Tenkasi district

Published - June 21, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore has made mandatory the convening of village panchayat-level meetings every month to review the child marriage and child abuse, if any, in their jurisdiction.

 Chairing a meeting held here on Friday, Mr. Kamal Kishore said the safety of newborn female babies should be ensured as government had banned even sex selective abortion and treats it as a crime. Besides taking action against the doctors and the scan centres involved in this crime, the government would also initiate due legal action against the parents involved in this crime.

 While the girl children are being taught about good touch and bad touch and the ways of protecting themselves from sex predators, the local bodies should take steps for equipping them with the self-defence mechanisms including the martial arts. Girl children should be taken to the police stations to teach them about the legal remedy available for them against sex crimes.

 The Department of Education and the Public Health should organise awareness sessions in schools to educate them about puberty, personal cleanliness and other related issues so that they would face their adolescence and associated problems with confidence. They should also be taught to share their problems with the trustworthy counsellors to relieve themselves from those awkward situations.

 “The girl children should be educated with entrepreneurship skills, career guidance etc. while the school or college dropouts should be brought back to the school or college so that they can complete their academic programme to have minimum educational qualification. Since the village panchayat-level meetings can easily review the girl children’s plight under their jurisdiction, monthly meetings are very much essential and hence it should be conducted every month without fail,” Mr. Kamal Kishore said.

 He exhorted the officials attached to the Department of Public Health to closely follow the pregnant women and their health during pregnancy and post-delivery.

 The Collector also urged the village panchayat heads and the rural local body administration officials to closely monitor the conduct of child marriage, if any, under their jurisdiction and file case against the violators immediately.

 “We need to tell the public not to conduct child marriages and tell them in clear terms that any act of violation will land them behind the bars,” the Collector said adding that the abuse and sexual abuse of children should be viewed seriously by registering the case under appropriate Sections of Indian Penal Code.

