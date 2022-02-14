‘Monthly incentive to homemakers after improvement in financial position’

TIRUNELVELI

The DMK’s poll promise of giving the monthly incentive of ₹ 1,000 to the homemakers will be fulfilled once the financial position of Tamil Nadu entangled in the debt trap of over ₹ 5 lakh crore gets improved, DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has said.

Addressing the voters at Valliyoor on Monday, he said the DMK government, which returned to power in May last even as the COVID-19 situation was at its worst, had managed the situation by ensuring availability of medical oxygen in hospitals that effectively averted deaths to a greater extent. At the same time, vaccination against the viral infection was accelerated by vaccinating over 10 crore persons in the past 9 months which nullified the ‘third wave’ of COVID-19.

Even though the State Government had been mired in ₹ 5 lakh crore debt caused by the previous AIADMK government, the DMK government had given the COVID-19 relief of ₹ 4,000 in two installments besides sacrificing its revenue through sale of fuel by cutting ₹ 3 per litre for petrol and diesel.

“Besides waiving the loans given to the women self-help groups, their free travel in the town buses has been ensured. Since the women, who are coming in large number for DMK’s election campaign meetings, will soon get their monthly incentive of ₹ 1,000 as promised in the party’s manifesto once the financial position of Tamil Nadu improves,” he assured.

Thanking the voters of Radhapuram Assembly segment for having elected M. Appavu as their MLA, who went on to become the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, he said Mr. Appavu had taken steps to upgrade the Valliyoor Hospital into the District Headquarters Hospital so as to provide more facilities with doctors and implementing combined drinking water scheme at a cost of ₹ 270 crore for the benefit of Valliyoor, Panagudi and Thisaiyanvilai town panchayats.

“Apart from this, below poverty line families of these town panchayats will soon get 1,500 free houses for which work has already been started,” he said.

When addressing the voters during electioneering in Tirunelveli in the evening, he highlighted the projects sanctioned for the Corporation and the district by the DMK government in the past.