Monitoring officers visit COVID care centres in Madurai

Mahesan Kasirajan, monitoring officer for Sivaganga district, reviewsthe COVID-19 situation in the district.

DINDIGUL

12 April 2021 07:34 IST

76,250 persons above 45 years inoculated in Dindigul

Over 76,000 people have got the vaccine shot administered through 100 designated vaccine centres till date, said senior IAS officer and Monitoring Officer Mangat Ram Sarma here on Sunday.

Accompanied by Collector M Vijayalakshmi, DRO Govindaraju, Corporation Commissioner Balasubramanian and among other officials from the Department of Health, he visited the Government Hospital, SIPCOT, SIDCO industrial estate and Kamala Nehru Hospital.

The officials said that so far 76,250 persons above 45 years had been inoculated. The vaccine vials were adequate in the district.

The Monitoring Officer who inspected the industrial estate checked the sheds and expressed satisfaction over the availability of hand sanitisers and display of boards cautioning workers to wear face masks compulsorily.

So far, 29,018 fever camps have been conducted in Dindigul and Palani by the doctors. The officials said that 700 beds were ready in nine government Hospitals, and 450 beds in 14 private hospitals, besides 835 beds in Covid care centres.

Three shops, which had violated the Standard Operating Procedure, were fined ₹10,000 and sealed.

Autorickshaw drivers and tourist cab operators in Kodaikanal Road railway station were sensitised to beware of passengers coming from Maharashtra, Bengaluru and Kerala as they would be required for mandatory screening.

Karaikudi

In Karaikudi, District Monitoring Officer Mahesan Kasirajan visited the TB Hospital at Amaravathipudur and interacted with patients at the isolation ward.

According to a press release, the officer checked on the number of beds and patients admitted for virus. The doctors at the centre explained the daily schedule, which included kabasura kudineer and other vitamins and minerals. The Monitoring Officer interacted with some of the positive patients admitted in the centre.

He appealed to them to take due care while at the centre and wished them speedy recovery. He assured them that the government would give them all assistance at this critical hour.