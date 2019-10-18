Monitoring officer reviews monsoon preparedness

Principal Secretary, Transport Department, B. Chandra Mohan, who is the monitoring officer for the district, has reviewed the district administration’s preparedness to undertake relief and rescue operation during the north east monsoon and the anti-dengue drive measures launched to prevent outbreak of dengue and other fever cases.

After reviewing the preparedness and anti-dengue measures with Collector K. Veera Rahgava Rao and Public health officials in Paramakudi on Friday, he said he was satisfied that the district administration has fully geared up to take up relief and rescue operations during the monsoon and in the event of cyclone and other natural disasters.

He said the district administration had identified 39 low-lying areas and kept 15 zonal teams in a state of readiness to drain out water and rescue people. The district administration has also kept ready 5,000 trained ‘First Responders’ drawn from villages and coastal hamlets to respond to crisis situation, he said.

“All teams such as early warning, evacuation and rescue and relief are in a state of readiness in the district,” Mr. Chandra Mohan said adding the district administration has kept 23 multi-purpose relief centres in readiness to accommodate people in the event of any emergency. As there was possibility of outbreak of dengue and other vector borne diseases, the district administration has pressed into service, more than 700 breeding source reduction workers in all the municipalities, town panchayats and panchayat unions, he said.

Mr Chandra Mohan who inspected the special wards for fever cases in the government hospitals and Primary Health Centres, asked the Public Health department officials to keep vigil on fever cases and take up wholesome cleaning operation if there was spurt in fever cases in any particular village. A total of 33 medical teams have been formed to keep track of dengue cases, he added.

Additional Collector and Project Director, DRDA, M. Pradeep Kumar, District Revenue Officer C. Muthumari, Sub Collector, Ramanathapuram, N. O. Sugaputhiran, Paramakudi RDO, Ravichandran, Joint Director, Agriculture, L. Sornamanickam, Medical Services and Public health department doctors Venkatesan and Kumaragurubaran and PWD Executive Engineer Venkitakrishnan were among others present during the inspection and review.