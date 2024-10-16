Monitoring Officer, officials inspect areas as part of monsoon preparedness

Monitoring Officer for Tirunelveli district Sandeep Nanduri, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra on Wednesday inspected various places in the district as part of monsoon preparedness.

The officials visited Manakaavalanpillai Nagar, Gopalasamudram tank, Cheranmahadevi, Mukkudal and Kolumadai. They inspected monsoon preparedness work that included desilting, construction of retaining walls and sand bags were kept ready to block the leakage in bunds.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the officials conducted a meeting on monsoon preparedness. Teams have been divided zonal wise to monitor the situation headed by Incident Commanders. Interdepartmental teams will be coordinating with the Incident Commanders.

A total of 72 places in the district have been identified as vulnerable areas and 161 relief shelters have been established. Over 6,000 personnel have been deployed that include a total of 2,176 officials from various departments; 2,929 police personnel; 1,833 special police force; 175 Fire and Rescue Services personnel; 495 Forest officials; Medical teams and NGOs, Indian Red Cross Society teams, snake catchers, expert swimmers, Animal Husbandry teams and other volunteers have been deployed, said a press release.

Teams at the National Disaster Response Force at the Regional Centre at Radhapuram are ready to be pressed into action. Boats, machinery to cut fallen trees, electric poles, sand bags and pumps to drain water have been kept ready.

The waterflow in Thamirabarani, Manimuthar, Nambiyar and other important waterbodies are being monitored and flood warning systems have been installed. The departments concerned have been asked to install boards and barricades at places where road repair works and underground drainage works were underway to caution people. Seemai karuvelam (prosopis juliflora) trees were being removed. Borewells have been identified to be used for water harvesting.

Pregnant women and others with any health conditions have been advised to get admitted to hospitals in advance. A total of 879 domestic mosquito breeding checkers have been deployed and Special wards have been set up at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

People have been advised to install the TN-Alert Mobile application for alerts and not visit waterbodies. The officials advised the public to drink boiled water and keep a stock of medicines ready with them, safeguard their documents, keep livestock and pets safely and not to park vehicles near electric poles and trees. People in low lying areas have been advised to move to relief centres in case flood warning was given.

Control centres have been set up at the Collectorate: 0462 2501012, City Police 0462 2562651 and 89399 48100, Rural Police: 0462 2562500 and 99527 40740, Fire and Rescue Service: 0462 2572099 and 73050 95952, Electricity Board 94987 94987, Health Helpline 104, Ambulance 108 and WhatsApp number 97865 66111. Differently Abled can contact 0462 2573267.