Monitoring officer inspects road works, medical camps in Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram District Monitoring Officer M. Vallalar, along with District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, on Wednesday inspected Vaigai river and infrastructure works carried out in the district.

While inspecting the Vaigai at Karkudi panchayat in the district, the team instructed the officials to ensure that the river water irrigated all areas and to strengthen the river bunds to prevent breaching during heavy rains or floods.

They also inspected planting of saplings along roads at Sithur panchayat. As the works were done under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Mr. Vallalar suggested planting of saplings of varieties like banyan, peepal and neem which would boost local economy.

The officials also visited anganwadi centres in nearby areas to check the quality of food provided to children.

While inspecting the Big Tank at Thiruvadanai panchayat union, they asked the local body staff to concentrate on storing the water in tanks in addition to desilting irrigation channels.

Then the officials visited livestock medical camps being conducted at Kattavilagam panchayat and enquired about the steps taken by Animal Husbandry Department to prevent various diseases affecting cattle and livestock.

Mr. Vallalar directed the doctors to go for frequent house visits during the seasons when the livestock would be affected most by infectious diseases.