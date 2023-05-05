ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring Officer inspects, reviews development works 

May 05, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Monitoring Officer for the district R. Selvaraj inspected and reviewed the progress of various ongoing development schemes in the district on Friday.

After inspecting the construction of panchayat union middle school and anganwadi buildings at Muththur, Dr. Selvaraj visited the houses being built in the village under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He asked the officials to complete the construction of the school building at Kodikkulam in the first quarter of the upcoming academic year.

In Reddiyarpatti, the Monitoring Officer visited the primary health centre and asked the officials to remove the thorny bushes grown in the village tank besides desilting it.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam, Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul, District Revenue Officer P.M. Senthil Kumar, DRO (Disciplinary Proceedings) Suganya and Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Chandrasekar accompanied the Monitoring Officer during the inspection.

In the review meeting held at the Collectorate, Dr. Selvaraj reviewed the progress in the rural roads, drinking water supply, housing for below poverty line families and rural health mission schemes and held discussions with the officials from Tirunelveli Corporation, Town Panchayats, Panchayats, Public Works Department, Water Resources and TWAD Board about the ongoing development programmes in Tirunelveli district.

“The officials should visit all the schools during May and inspect carefully before the schools are opened after the summer vacation. The safety audit to be conducted in the schools should ensure safety of the school buildings and issue the safety certificates before May-end. Steps should be taken to extend the breakfast scheme in the government schools in the municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats. All irrigation channels should be desilted before the start of southwest monsoon,” Dr. Selvaraj said.

