Monitoring officer inspects rain-affected areas in Madurai

Monitoring officer for Madurai district A. Arun Thamburaj along with other officials inspected rain-affected areas and other ongoing projects in Madurai city on Tuesday.

Mr. Thamburaj along with Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar inspected T.M. Nagar where the entire area remains inundated with rainwater for more than two days now. Later, he inspected other areas such as Sellur and checked the Vaigai river where the water flow has increased due to the heavy rain in the past few days.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar, speaking to reporters, said instructions were already given by the corporation to all the stakeholders not to direct their drainage into Vaigai river. “If anybody is found violating the order, strict action will be initiated against them,” he said.

Further, he said, discussions were held to build a retaining wall in Pandalkudi channel to prevent overflowing water into the neighbouring areas.

As works to remove garbage from the channel has already begun, the water level would slowly recede in the coming days, he said.

“The major three causeways in the city limits are under constant watch. In case water stagnation occurs again at Girder bridge, three motors and equipment are on standby to pump out the water immediately,” he said.

Ruling out allegation that there was an ongoing friction between Corporation and Public Works Department in carrying out precautionary works, he said corporation, district administration and PWD were all working in tandem in precautionary and relief works.

The officials also visited Periyar bus stand shopping complex and Vandiyur ‘kanmoi’ to inspect the works being carried out there.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, after inspecting T.M. Nagar and the breach at Eechanodai channel, said that as a permanent solution to the channel breach, construction of a retaining wall for 13 km has been suggested to the monitoring officer.

Replying to a question on why action could be taken to prevent damage caused due to 16 cm rainfall recorded in a single day, Mr. Moorthy said, “It is to be noted that all the damage were rectified on a single day though the damages have occurred in some places. Continuous monitoring and precautionary measures were beinge taken to combat the heavy rains in the coming days.”