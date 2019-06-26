Madurai

Monitoring officer inspects new building at Collectorate

District Monitoring Officer Dharmendra Pratap Yadav on Wednesday inspected construction of a new building at the Collectorate here.

Mr. Yadav, who was here to attend a monthly meeting, checked the progress of work in the upcoming structure.

He said the building was expected to have an area of one lakh sq ft. He had been informed by officials that it would comprise three floors with an exclusive lift and waiting area for the Collector’s chamber.

The officer said he had asked for optical fibre cables to be placed across the entire premises. He also told Collector (in-charge) S. Shanta Kumar to allocate a room for press persons.

Additional Collector S. P. Amrit was present during the inspection.

