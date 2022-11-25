Monitoring Officer holds review meeting

November 25, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Mangat Ram Sharma inspected various government entities and reviewed their functioning on Friday.

Mr Sharma inspected the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel on Dindigul-Vedasandur Road. The records of attendance, facilities such as rooms, beds, kitchen, toilets and the quality of food served were reviewed.

He reviewed the Primary Health Centre at Thadikombu and details such as bed facilities in the inpatient and outpatient wards, quality of treatment, availability of medicines and other basic amenities.

He inspected the Regional Transport Office and its functioning as well as the functioning of Panchayat Union Middle School at Kallipatti where he visited the children in their classrooms and reviewed the implementation of Ennum Ezhuthum scheme for students between Class 1 and 3.

The Principal Secretary took stock of the anganwadi centre being run at Chettinaickenpatti where the quality of food provided to the students under the mid-day meal scheme was reviewed.

Subsequently, he inspected the upcoming public toilet at Sukkampatti and directed the officials concerned to expedite the work and put it to use by the public at the earliest.

Assistant Director (Town Panchayats) Manoranjeetham was present.