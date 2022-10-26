Monitoring Officer conducts inspection in Dindigul

Dindigul District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Mangat Ram Sharma holding a review meeting in Dindigul on Wednesday.

The Dindigul District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Mangat Ram Sharma inspected various scheme works and reviewed their progress on Wednesday.

He chaired a review meeting here along with Collector S. Visakan, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and other government officials.

According to a press release, various development projects taken up in Dindigul Corporation and in Palani, Oddanchatram and Kodaikanal Municipalities were discussed along with the schemes being implemented under the Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Horticulture.

The progress made under various welfare schemes including Namakku Naame Thittam, 'Anaiththu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’, and the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme rolled out under the School Education Department were reviewed.

Further, the number of houses built under rural household scheme — Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), loans being disbursed in the seven Panchayat Unions of Dindigul district under the National Rural Livelihood Mission as well as renovations at Samathuvapuram and schemes benefitting the empowerment of women were reviewed.

Mr Sharma inspected the newly constructed sluices in the Kodaganar anicut area. Further, he oversaw the strengthening and desilting works taken up at Thirumalaigoundan tank at Senankottai in Nagampatti Panchayat at an estimated cost of ₹13.50 lakh and at Chettinaickenpatti Sengulam in Dindigul Panchayat Union at an estimated cost of ₹18.50 lakh.

Inspections were taken up at the construction of a bridge at Lavuganampatti in Nagampatti Panchayat at an estimated cost of ₹77.30 lakh.

Revenue Divisional Officers, Corporation and Municipalities officials and others were present.