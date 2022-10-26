Monitoring Officer conducts inspection in Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 26, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Mangat Ram Sharma holding a review meeting in Dindigul on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dindigul District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Mangat Ram Sharma inspected various scheme works and reviewed their progress on Wednesday.

He chaired a review meeting here along with Collector S. Visakan, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and other government officials.

According to a press release, various development projects taken up in Dindigul Corporation and in Palani, Oddanchatram and Kodaikanal Municipalities were discussed along with the schemes being implemented under the Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Horticulture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The progress made under various welfare schemes including Namakku Naame Thittam, 'Anaiththu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’, and the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme rolled out under the School Education Department were reviewed.

Further, the number of houses built under rural household scheme — Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), loans being disbursed in the seven Panchayat Unions of Dindigul district under the National Rural Livelihood Mission as well as renovations at Samathuvapuram and schemes benefitting the empowerment of women were reviewed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr Sharma inspected the newly constructed sluices in the Kodaganar anicut area. Further, he oversaw the strengthening and desilting works taken up at Thirumalaigoundan tank at Senankottai in Nagampatti Panchayat at an estimated cost of ₹13.50 lakh and at Chettinaickenpatti Sengulam in Dindigul Panchayat Union at an estimated cost of ₹18.50 lakh.

Inspections were taken up at the construction of a bridge at Lavuganampatti in Nagampatti Panchayat at an estimated cost of ₹77.30 lakh.

Revenue Divisional Officers, Corporation and Municipalities officials and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app