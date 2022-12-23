ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring Officer checks quality of breakfast being served to school children

December 23, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI: Monitoring Officer for the district R. Selvaraj, during second day of his inspection, checked the quality of the breakfast being served to the Corporation primary school children on Friday.

 Visiting the Corporation Primary School in Perumalpuram along with District Collector V. Vishnu and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Dr. Selvaraj tasted the food to check the quality and interacted with the children about the breakfast being served to them everyday after being prepared in a common kitchen at Melapalayam.

 He also visited the urban primary health centre in Perumalpuram, where he met the waiting patients and checked the medicine stocks there.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US