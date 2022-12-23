  1. EPaper
Monitoring Officer checks quality of breakfast being served to school children

December 23, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI: Monitoring Officer for the district R. Selvaraj, during second day of his inspection, checked the quality of the breakfast being served to the Corporation primary school children on Friday.

 Visiting the Corporation Primary School in Perumalpuram along with District Collector V. Vishnu and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Dr. Selvaraj tasted the food to check the quality and interacted with the children about the breakfast being served to them everyday after being prepared in a common kitchen at Melapalayam.

 He also visited the urban primary health centre in Perumalpuram, where he met the waiting patients and checked the medicine stocks there.

