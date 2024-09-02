GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monitoring Committee told to file report on action taken by municipality in removing encroachments

Published - September 02, 2024 07:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

After Palani Municipality told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that pursuant to the court direction the encroachment were removed, the court directed the Monitoring Committee to inspect the same and file a report.

The court was hearing petitions that sought a direction to the authorities to remove encroachment along the Girivalam path of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district. Earlier, the court appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachment from the Girivalam path.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Vijayakumar saw the photographs submitted by Palani Municipality showing that encroachments were removed as per the court direction. The court directed the photographs to be placed before the Monitoring Committee which shall physically inspect the properties in the locations specified in the photographs and file a detailed report to the court on the action taken by Palani Municipality.

With regard to removal of unauthorised constructions, Palani Municipality told the court that the authorities have started serving notices to all 364 building owners requiring them to furnish the approval documents. A thorough scrutiny of the submitted documents will be conducted and appropriate action initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, it was submitted.

The court directed the Palani Municipality to file a further report and the Monitoring Committee to file a report on the action taken by Palani Municipality along with its suggestions, if any. The court posted the matter for hearing on September 10.

