Moneylenders arrested after mother, daughter found dead in Sivakasi

Published - June 06, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her daughter were found dead in their house after moneylenders pressured them to repay the loan here.

Police said S. Jayachandran, 54, of Meenampatti borrowed money from three persons for his personal expenses and for the education of his daughter. When he could not repay the loan, the lenders came home and scolded his wife, Gnanaprakashi, 44, and daughter Sharmila, 24, for non-repayment.

As the two women did attend phone calls, neighbours checked on them and found they had taken the extreme step.

Based on the complaint of Jayachandran, Sivakasi East police arrested Arumugam, Rajakumari and Guruvammal for abetting the death of the mother and daughter.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 93754-93754.

