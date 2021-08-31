Four arrested in money doubling case, search for a few more suspects

KARAIKUDI

In a new twist to the ₹ 5.20 crore seizure of cash by the Kundrakudi police in Sivaganga district, the police arrested four persons and were on the lookout for a few more suspects.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department officials went to Salem to conduct a search in a residence and office premises of a person involved in the crime.

During a vehicle check at the Madurai-Devakottai NH, the police intercepted two cars on Sunday night and following a search, they seized ₹5.20 crore in cash from the vehicle. On Monday, the police informed the Income Tax authorities about the seizure, DSP Vinoji said and added that a special team interrogated the suspects.

The occupants in the two cars identified themselves as Rajkumar and Manikandan of Salem, Shanmuga Anand and Kamaraj of Tiruchi, Kumar of Coimbatore and Suriya Kishore of Chitlapakkam, Chennai.

Based on the confessions, the police said that Rajkumar was running a readymade concrete mixer plant in Salem. He was told by Suriya Kishore and Shanmuga Anand that their contacts in Karaikudi, who were identified as Roshan Raj and Aravind, had huge unaccounted cash. As they were apprehending trouble from the tax authorities, the duo offered to double the cash. Hence, Rajkumar came with ₹ 5 crore in cash as he was promised ₹ 10 crore in return. When they were nearing Karaikudi in two cars, the police inquiry took the occupants by surprise. Initially, they told the police that the cash was intended to be handed over to a person from whom they had purchased an immovable property. As the statements were contradictory, the police took them to the Kundrakudi police station and informed the Income Tax authorities.

According to the police, the IT officials went to Salem for a check on the residence and other premises belonging to Rajkumar.

The police arrested Suriya Kishore, Shanmuga Anand, Roshan Raj and Aravind. They were on the lookout for two more suspects in this case. A senior officer said that the gang had planned to rob the cash from Rajkumar and a team was examining whether the Karaikudi duo had counterfeit currencies and were part of any money doubling gang.