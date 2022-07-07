Money lost in online fraud retrieved

July 07, 2022

K. Karthikeyan, 31, from Govindapuram in Dindigul district lost ₹2.5 lakh to an online fraudster .

He was cheated on the pretext of providing USA H1-B visa in October 2021. He lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police. They acted swiftly and the District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran handed over the amount to the complainant here on Wednesday.

The public can alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 within 24 hours of losing money. Complainants can also register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in without visiting police stations.