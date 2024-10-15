ADVERTISEMENT

Money-lender booked for assaulting woman in Dindigul

Published - October 15, 2024 05:29 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

A grocery shop owner has been booked for assaulting a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste for refusing to pay a higher rate of interest for a loan obtained from him.

Police said Kaliammal from Vilvathapatti near Keeranur in the district sought a loan of ₹5,000 from D. Rajendran, a caste Hindu, on September 22. Rajendran deducted ₹500 as interest in advance and gave ₹4,500 to her.

Kaliammal and her husband, Mahendran, a Sri Lankan refugee, went to repay the loan in full on October 10. When she handed over the money, Rajendran reportedly demanded additional ₹500 as interest. She refused and a quarrel erupted between them and Rajendran reportedly abused her with caste slur. Rajendran’s son Dhandapandi reportedly assaulted the couple.

Keeranur police issued a receipt for community service register based on Kaliammal’s complaint. After preliminary investigation, they registered a case under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and for assault against the father and son, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palani) S. Dhanan Jeyan.

Both accused are absconding.

