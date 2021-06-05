Money from waste to be contributed to relief fund

Madurai

05 June 2021 21:03 IST

The Green Club of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with Madurai Corporation, collected old plastic, steel and other recyclable products from residences across the city on Saturday.

The products, which were collected on World Environment Day, would be sold and the proceeds contributed to Chief Minister's COVID-19 relief fund.

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, who participated in the event at Bethaniyapuram, stressed the importance of preserving nature. He said in the first phase the initiative was undertaken in 25 wards. Soon, it would be undertaken in all 100 wards of the city.

He thanked the residents for complying with the rules of the intense complete lockdown, which helped to reduce the spread of coronavirus infections..

The MP said the Chief Minister had urged the Cenre to supply sufficient COVID-19 vaccines to the State.