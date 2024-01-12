ADVERTISEMENT

Mohul Mukherjee’s bharathanatyam was elegant and graceful

January 12, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

S. Padmanabhan

Mohul Mukherjee performing bharathanatyam at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Mohul Mukherjee, founder Director of Shivamallari Dance Institute, Kolkata, a disciple of Padma Subramaniyam and Soundarya Srivathsa, presented an elegant, graceful and traditional bharathanatyam on the ninth day of the 72nd music and arts festival of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam with the support of Karnataka Kalashree vidwan D.S. Srivathsa on vocal, her guru Soundarya Srivatsa on the nattuvangam, vidwan Vinay Nagarajan on mridangam and Vidwan Vivek Krishna on the flute.

The programme began with the invocatory song on Lord Ganapati “Sri gana patini sevimpa rare”, saurashtram adi tala by saint composer Thyagaraja.

The first piece of Ms. Mohul’s Pushpanjali in Gambheera Nattai composed by D.S. Srivathsa in adi tala was a salutation to Lord Nataraja, the Guru, the musicians, and the audience.

She performed Shabdam “Thillai Ambalam” by Thanjavur Arunachalam Pillai set to ragamalika and adi talam. The depiction of sahityam with proper abhinayas interspersed with proper korvai was applauded by the audience.

Varnam, verses from Ashtottara Shatanamavali of Lord Krishna in Reetigowlai set to adi tala witnessed a perfect synchronisation of bhava, raga and tala, displaying her rhythmic talents along with rich and variegated abhinaya.

The pretention of virtuous anger during Puthana episode was appreciable. The bhakti bhava was divine when the “Thribangi” posture and the Viswaroopam of Lord Krishna was enacted.

The padam “yaro ivar yaro” (choreographed by Padma Subhramanyam) by Arunachala kavi in Bhairavi, the depiction of Rama walking the streets of Mithila, Sita appeared in front of the balcony, Rama looking up and realising she was none other than goddess Lakshmi, was portrayed excellently.

The vocal support by D.S. Srivatsava from the invocation song to songs that filled up the intermissions, particularly the Hanuman Chalisa, to coincide with “Hanumath Jayanthi”, the nattuvangam support by guru Soundarya, the Mridangam support by Vinay and Flute support by Vivek won thunderous applauses.

Mohul concluded the programme with a Thillana set to Rathipathipriya, a composition of T.V. Gopalakrishnan and left a craving amongst the rasikas.

