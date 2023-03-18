March 18, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Natya Kalasagara Mohul Mukherjee, founder-director of Shivamallari Dance Institute, Kolkata, along with her students, staged “Nrutyanjali,” a strong interpretation of Alarippu, Swara Jathi, Shabdam, Varnam, Kriti and Thillana, through their movements and dance routine which allured the audience, at the Tamil Isai Sangam, to conclude the 46th anniversary celebrations held at Raja Muthiah Mandram.

Mohul’s students started off with a Misram Alarippu in ragamalika, invocation piece, symbolising the offering of respects to both God and the audience.

The next piece was a Swara Jathi in praise of Devi Kamakshi, Kanchipuram, set to Ragam Bhairavi and Talam Misra Chappu composed by Syama Shastri, which was wrapped in Swaras along with Sahityams in praise of the Goddess.

Shabdam, also commonly called “sabda,” a reflection of the episodes of Ramayana, was performed by Mohul with admirable expressions (or abhinaya) with simple Korvai (nritta steps), set to Misrachaapu talam in Ragamalika, composed by Papanasam Sivan and choreographed by her guru Dr. Thangamani Kutty.

Varnam, daru varnam “mate malayadvaja pandya” by H.N. Muthiah Bhagavathar, choreographed by Mohul Mukherjee in kamaas, witnessed the Nritya, Nritta and Natya with grammar perfection.

Annamacharya’s Bhavayami Gopala Balam in Yamuna Kalyani, choreographed by Mohul Mukherjee, highlighted the devotional aspect and portrayed bhakti as Dr. Padma Subramaniam used to portray (as an audience commented).

The dancers also performed Ardhanareeswaram (Muthuswami Dikshitar in Ragam kumudakriya), Sree chakra raja (in ragamalika by Agasthiar) and concluded with a Thillana (in Mohanakalyani by Lalgudi Jayaraman), all choreographed by Mohul Mukherjee.

Earlier in the evening, students from Sri Kalakendira Cultural Academy and their guru Natya Bothagaratna Sri Hamsini Mahadevan, performed “Bharathanatyam” by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesa through Nalvar Thuthi in Pann Gandhara Panchamam, Tirupatur Thevaram, Sri Lakshmi Nrisimha Karavalamblem (in Natta Bhairavi), garuda gamana samayamide (naagaswaraavali by Patnam Subramanya Aiyyar), mālē! maṇivaṇṇā (Andal’s Thirupavai in Kunthavarali), and peacock dance among others, which were presented with devotion and perfection.