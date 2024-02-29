Modi’s political gimmicks will never win votes in Tamil Nadu and AIADMK supporters, says Thirumavalavan

February 29, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Voters of Tamil Nadu will never get hoodwinked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is just making sustained attempts to woo the electorate of the State and AIADMK supporters, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Thursday, he said Mr. Modi, who was touring Tamil Nadu for addressing BJP’s rally at Palladam in Tirupur and meetings elsewhere was making sustained attempts to woo the voters of Tamil Nadu with his hollow promises and fake achievements. Since the Modi-led government at the Centre did not achieve anything in the past 10 years, he could not make any mention of it during his address in public meetings and election rallies.

Hence, he was targeting the political opponents in an unjust fashion and making false allegations even as wooing the AIADMK cadre by praising late M.G. Ramachandran, AIADMK founder, and his political heir Jayalalithaa during run-up to the upcoming Parliamentary elections. While scathingly attacking the DMK and its allies, he was praising the AIADMK with the ulterior motive of attracting AIADMK cadres and their votes.

“The AIADMK cadres, who are very much aware of the motive behind Modi’s praising of MGR and Jayalalithaa, will never back the BJP in any elections as they are very much aware that it is an attempt to dilute the AIADMK’s base in Tamil Nadu. It is an attempt in vain to attract the votes of AIADMK,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

Only anti-DMK voters would support the BJP in Tamil Nadu and hence the AIADMK cadres should be aware of this, he said.

The VCK chief also came down heavily on Mr. Modi for having used the government programme to criticise the DMK and using it for “electioneering.”

“The people of Tamil Nadu will never trust Mr. Modi and his political gimmicks. We appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK supporters to be firm and very much aware of the BJP and its political drama,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

He said the DMK-led combine would sweep all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.