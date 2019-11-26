‘Modify party-in-person rules’

MADURAI

Certain provisions of the recently notified Madras High Court Rules for appearing as party-in-person were challenged before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday. Those wanting to appear as party-in-person have to seek permission from the Party-in-person Committee.

‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy, K.K. Ramesh and A.M. Sundaravel, who have appeared as party-in-person before the High Court in various cases, challenged the provisions of the High Court of Madras (Conduct of Proceedings by Party-In-Person) Rules, 2019. In separate petitions, they said that the Rules exempted bail, parole, furlough and habeas corpus petitions from the mandatory permission from the committee. The exemption should be extended to public interest litigation petitions as well, they said.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani adjourned the hearing by a week to ascertain if any similar petitions have been filed before the Principal seat in Chennai. The Bench also tagged the separate petitions together.