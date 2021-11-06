Modification in HC judges sitting arrangement

06 November 2021 22:50 IST

Madurai

There is a modification in the sitting arrangement of the new set of judges who will preside over the court proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from November 8.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana will be the administrative judge of the High Court Bench for the next three months. A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from 2018.

