Modi to lay foundation stone for Kulasekarapattinam spaceport on February 28

February 21, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Indian Space Research Organisation’s second spaceport coming up at Kulasekarapattinam in the district on February 28.

While the existing space centre at Sriharikota will continue to launch heavier satellites to the predetermined orbits with its launch vehicles for a range purposes, the new facility coming-up on 2,233 acres of land at Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur will initially concentrate on launching smaller payloads like nano and micro satellites.

The Prime Minister, after addressing a BJP rally to be organised at Tirupur on February 27, to mark the conclusion of the party’s State president K. Annamalai’s State-wide yatra, will leave for Thiruvananthapuram. He will reach VOC Port, Thoothukudi, the next day by helicopter to lay the foundation stone for the new facilities to be created in the seaport including mechanisation of north cargo, establishment of 5 million litres a day desalination plant and the much-awaited outer harbour development to be taken-up on an outlay of over ₹7,000 crore.

Since the ISRO has already started constructing compound wall around the 2,233 acres of land acquired for the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport, Mr. Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on the occasion to mark the commencement of physical work of the satellite launch facility.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting to be organised by the BJP at Bell Grounds opposite to the Tirunelveli District Court Complex before leaving for New Delhi. Senior BJP office-bearers including party’s State organising secretary Kesava Vinayagam, former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday visited the spot where the Prime Minister’s public meeting is to be organised.

While the existing helipad near the VOC Port Trust Higher Secondary School is being cleaned and repaired, two more helipads are being created nearby. District Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan inspected these preparations on Wednesday in the presence of VOC Port authorities.

Coastal patrolling between Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram has already been started by the Indian Coast Guard vessels and the Coastal Security Group police in view of the Prime Minister’s visit to VOC Port.

