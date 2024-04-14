Modi to address public meeting at Agasthiarpatti on April 15

April 14, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the public at an election rally to be held at Agasthiarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

A large posse of police personnel led by Inspector General of Police (south zone) Kannan would be monitoring the bandobust arrangements ably assisted by three DIGs of Police, 12 SPs and 2,500 police personnel.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Thoothukudi airport by a special flight from where he would take a helicopter and reach the Cambridge Matriculation Higher Secondary School grounds.

At around 4.30 p.m., he would reach the venue and address the public meeting where BJP candidates from Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi would participate.

After the meeting, the PM is expected to take the chopper to Madurai, police officers said and added that the venue had been taken over by the Special Protection Group of the Prime Minister.

The police have also intensified surveillance ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Tirunelveli. Check posts en route had been installed and all vehicle movements are being screened.

It may be noted the Prime Minister had visited Tirunelveli last month and addressed a meeting at Palayamkottai.

