Modi only PM who has not set up any PSU, but privatised 23 of them: CPI

April 15, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister in independent India who has not created any public sector unit during his 10 years of rule, but has privatised 23 PSUs created by other Prime Ministers, according to CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan.

He was talking to reporters after flagging off a bike rally in Watrap seeking votes for DMK candidate for Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency Rani Shrikumar here on Monday.

Mr. Mutharasan said that a total of 188 PSUs were created in the country since Independence till the regime of Manmohan Singh. While the first Prime Minister set up 33 PSUs, other Prime Ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, established a few PSUs. Only Mr. Modi did not.

“Even the former Prime Ministers, Lal Bahadur Shastri and I.K. Gujral, who had very short tenures, have created five and three PSUs respectively,” Mr. Mutharasan said.

“Nehru had described the PSUs as the temples of India as he thought that they would help India become economically independent,” the Communist leader said.

After privatising 23 profit-making PSUs, the Modi Government was making efforts to expeditiously privatise other sectors such as banks, LIC and railways. Several irregularities had been pointed out against the Centre by the Comptroller and Auditor General in execution of Dwaraka Express highway, toll gate connection and in providing treatment to “dead” persons during COVID-19 pandemic. “The BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption against other political parties,” Mr. Mutharasan said.

The Modi Government was misusing Central agencies such as Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate against the Opposition parties, he added.

