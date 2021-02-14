Modernise fireworks units in Sivakasi: Karti Chidambaram

Karaikudi

14 February 2021 19:49 IST

Urges Centre and State to earmark more fund for this purpose

Demanding the Centre and State governments to help entrepreneurs in Sivakasi and other towns in Virudhunagar district to modernise their fireworks units, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that more funds should be earmarked for this purpose.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, after inaugurating a ration shop building constructed under the MPLAD scheme, he said that many fireworks units need to be modernised and safety standards have to be enhanced. Except for a few units, the rest functioned using old methods. For such cottage units, technology and funds should be provided, he pointed out.

Similarly, workers engaged in the fireworks units should be insured for a high value and the premium should be borne by the governments. This would not only prevent accidents but also save the lives of the workers, Mr. Karti said.

Attacking the Centre for increasing petrol price, he said that the common man would be deeply affected. By lowering the excise duty and increasing the cess, the Centre's methodology was sure to rock the economy. The Narendra Modi government, he said, was determined not to listen to suggestions from Opposition parties. “Media houses too give very limited coverage to the views of the Congress, though the MPs and MLAs were exposing the faults of the government across the country”, he charged.

Be it the farmers issue or the Chinese aggression, the Prime Minister neither informed the Parliament nor discussed or briefed the Opposition parties. “Probably, he was afraid to utter even the name of China,” he claimed and added that the Congress would continue to stage protests until the controversial agriculture laws were withdrawn by the Centre.