Modern traffic signages to be installed

Palayamkottai and Melapalayam zones of Tirunelveli Corporation are going to get traffic signages with Internet of Things at the cost of ₹9.15 crore under the Smart City project.
The main objective of the project is to identify busy locations that need to be equipped with different signages to regulate the flow of traffic to ensure drivers’ safety and also warn them of potential hazards.
“The purpose of installing road signs is to promote road safety and efficiency by providing information for orderly movement of vehicles along all roads in urban areas,” says V. Narayanan Nair, CEO of Tirunelveli Smart City Ltd.
“The roads signs will notify road users of regulations and give warnings, when they violate traffic regulations, and guidance, if needed for safe, uniform and efficient operation of vehicles,”
Different types of signages have been proposed at various locations based on the usage.
Installation of delineators, median markers, passenger information display, variable message display etc. are part of this proposal.
The locations where the traffic signages are going to be installed will be finalised based on two rounds of survey and also with consultation of stakeholders.
Another interesting and essential infrastructures to be created are e-toilets and incinerators to destroy the sanitary napkins.
Another proposal eyes at finding an everlasting solution to the perennial two-wheeler parking problem around Nellaiyappar temple by creating a multi-level bike parking facility on an outlay of ₹5.14 crore.
