Modern sports complex inaugurated in school

July 31, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

Triveni School inaugurated a modern sports complex on its Ponnagaram campus in Madurai on Monday.

The state-of-the-art complex has a Futsal field with FAA-approved artificial turf, muti-sports playground with volleyball, throwball, and cricket nets, with safety nets. The sporting complex, spread over 25,000 sq. feet, has been established at a cost of over ₹2 crore.,

The sports complex already has courts for basketball, shuttle and volleyball. A squash court is in the offing. The complex was declared open by Augustus Dodd, CEO of Grace Kennet Foundation. Dr. Dodd is an avid tennis player and a sportsman. Beboy John, Correspondent, dedicated the sports complex to the children of Triveni School.

Director Joseph Zachariah, Correspondent Roshini Beboy. Principal B.Chandrasekaran and Vice Principal Leelia Benhur were present.