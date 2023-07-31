HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modern sports complex inaugurated in school

July 31, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Artificial turf sports complex inaugurated at Triveni School in Madurai on Monday.

Artificial turf sports complex inaugurated at Triveni School in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Triveni School inaugurated a modern sports complex on its  Ponnagaram campus in Madurai on Monday. 

The state-of-the-art complex has a Futsal field with FAA-approved artificial turf, muti-sports playground with volleyball, throwball, and cricket nets, with safety nets. The sporting complex, spread over 25,000 sq. feet, has been established at a cost of over ₹2 crore., 

The sports complex already has courts for basketball, shuttle and volleyball. A squash court is in the offing. The complex was declared open by Augustus Dodd, CEO of Grace Kennet Foundation. Dr. Dodd is an avid tennis player and a sportsman.  Beboy John, Correspondent, dedicated the sports complex to the children of Triveni School.

Director Joseph Zachariah, Correspondent Roshini Beboy. Principal B.Chandrasekaran and Vice Principal Leelia Benhur were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.