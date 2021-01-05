Modern sewage treatment plant to be constructed

Plan to cover the total corporation area under UGD scheme

To meet the needs of the growing city, a modern sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 10 million litres a day is to be established at Ramaiyanpatti on the outskirts of Tirunelveli where sewage collected through the underground drainage system is treated in open waste stabilisation ponds under an age-old technology.

The new plant will be built under ‘Design, Build, Operate and Transfer’ (DBOT) model on an outlay of ₹14.89 crore which will be released from the Smart City Fund. The old plant with the capacity of 24 MLD was commissioned in 2007. The sewerage scheme covers only 35% of the corporation area. Under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) work (Phase-II and Phase-III) is under progress to cover the whole of the corporation. Based on the sewage generation, the capacity of the plant will be increased in future.

The proposed plant will follow the design prescribed by Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) manual on Sewerage System and Sewage Treatment.

“Since Tirunelveli is expanding rapidly, we need a better sewerage system. The educational institutions and industries attract migrants and there is also the floating population So the city’s civic infrastructure, especially water supply and sanitation, must be improved. A proper sewerage treatment system is the need of the hour,” said V. Narayanan Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Tirunelveli Smart City Limited.

The sewage treatment plant reduces water contamination and outbreak of water-borne diseases. Moreover, it preserves the natural environment. “As of now, all sewage waste is discharged in septic tanks and cess pits, resulting in pollution of groundwater. Polluted water ends in the river causing environmental impact too. With a modern sewerage system, pollution of groundwater can be prevented. The treated effluents at the wastewater treatment plant can be reused for agricultural and other purposes,” Mr. Nair says.