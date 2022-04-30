Modern rice mill will come up in Theni: CM

A state-of-the-art modern rice mill would be established in Theni district, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function, he said that decision was made following representation from Cumbum MLA N. Ramakrishnan since paddy was produced on a large scale in these parts.

The State government had alloted ₹8 crore for the Government Hospital in Theni and ₹4 crore for Uthamapalayam GH. By equipping these hospitals, people need not travel far for getting treatment. Moreover, if modern facilitites were available at GHs, people need not spend a lot for medical treatment.

He saidte government would consider all the demands made by MLAs K.S. Saravana Kumar, A. Maharajan and others.

On being hailed as the best Chief Minister in the country by MLAs and Minister I. Periyasami, Mr Stalin said he would be more happy to hear people describe Tamil Nadu as the best State. “We are not competing with the top States in the country, but with the developed economies in the world,” he said.

Theni party functionaries led by former MP and MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan accorded a rousing reception to the Chief Minister. In many places en route, traffic got disrupted as DMK workers stopped the CM’s convoy to greet him. At the venue, before stepping onto the dais, Mr Stalin went towards the audience and received petitions from the public.

The CM, who stayed overnight at the Vaigai Dam guest house, inspected a ration shop while driving to Theni on Saturday morning.