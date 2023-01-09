ADVERTISEMENT

Modern procedure saves woman from acute ischemic stroke

January 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, who suffered acute ischemic stroke, has been cured completely through thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy by a team of doctors here.

 Addressing reporters here on Monday, interventional cardiologist Arunachalam of Aruna Cardiac Care, Palayamkottai, said over 4,000 patients (3 patients every minute) were developing stroke in India, where stroke is the second most common cause of death after heart disease. Thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke could save patients from disabling paralysis.

 “But, very few hospitals in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai perform stroke thrombectomy that has saved the life of a 33-year-old woman from Palayamkottai,” said Dr. Arunachalam, in whose presence interventional neurologist P. Muthukumaran performed the procedure at Aruna Cardiac Care a couple of weeks ago.

 He said the woman was admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks ago with weakness of her right upper and lower limbs with difficulty in speaking. When she was evaluated, the MRI scan showed block in the blood vessel supplying blood to the brain.

 “She was thrombolysed immediately and taken up for stroke thrombectomy by Dr. Muthukumaran. The blocked blood vessel was opened fully and the patient recovered completely to walk back home. We are happy to bring the advanced stroke management procedure to Tirunelveli,” Dr. Arunachalam said.

 He said chances of stroke patients walking back home were high if the patient was brought to the hospital within three hours of the onset of stroke.

 Dr. Muthukumaran, managing director of Aruna Cardiac Care A. Swarnalatha and general manager S. Manohar Ram were present.

