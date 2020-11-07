Modern milk processing plant to come up near Sivakasi

Virudhunagar

07 November 2020 21:05 IST

The milk processed here will be exported to Malaysia and Singapore

Aavin would soon set up an ultra-high temperature milk processing plant near Sivakasi that would produce milk that would be exported to foreign countries including Malaysia and Singapore, said Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, said.

Reviewing the functioning of Aavin in Virudhunagar district here at the Collectorate in the presence of its Managing Director M. Vallalar and Collector R. Kannan, on Saturday, Mr. Bhalaji said that the new facility has been proposed on 3.5 acres at Injaar.

“The work at a cost of ₹70 crore would begin very soon,” he said.

Besides, a plant to produce milk fermented by-products would be set up at ₹25 crore on Srivilliputtur Aavin premises. The plant would come up with a capacity of 10,000 litres.

Aavin is also constructing ₹10.90-crore plant to produce milk by-products like butter, ghee, badam milk, gulfi and paneer.

Mr. Bhalaji said that a cattle feed plant at a cost of ₹10 crore would be constructed to produce 50 tonnes a day on Virudhunagar Milk Chilling Centre premises.

In order to increase milk production and sale in the district, new Aavin hi-tech milk parlours are being constructed in Sattur, Kariyapatti and Aruppukottai. Similar facilities would also be constructed in Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar.

Similarly, 50 mini parlours would be constructed in the district.

The Minister distributed orders to three differently-abled persons to become milk sales agents and certificate of appreciation to three best milk producers.

Earlier, the Minister distributed battery-operated wheel chairs to 17 differently-abled persons through Department of Differently-Abled Welfare, walking equipment to 10 persons, special well chairs to 15 persons and foldable white canes to 20 persons, all at a cost of ₹18.40 lakh.

Srivilliputtur MLA, Chandra Prabha, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Aavin K. Rajakumar, District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer, Vasanth Ramkumar, were among those who were present.