Modern laboratories to be set up

Neuberg Diagnostics and Bose Clinical Laboratory have decided to form a joint venture to establish a state of the art central laboratory in Madurai to cater to the needs of people in the southern districts.

The new company will be called Neuberg Bose Laboratories. The Joint Venture Agreement was formalised in the presence of the founder and chairman of Neuberg GSK Velu and Puratchimani, and P. Arivarasan of Bose Clinical Laboratory.

The company would introduce new generation tests and will make available all high-end laboratory tests at an affordable cost. It would establish 10 laboratories and more than 100 collection centres in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni , Dindigul and Virudhunagar districts in the next two years, said a press statement.