A medical store in any hospital is indispensable as without medicines, there is no cure for the visiting patients.

But the medical store in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai is not equipped to store all the medicines required for the patients. Though the hospital, which was built 75 years ago, underwent large-scale renovation and repair works in line with the increase in number of patients visiting it over the years, the most essential medical store has been neither renovated nor expanded, says a doctor.

The hospital has a central medical store from where medicines are supplied to the seven sub-stores which distribute them to inpatients in various wards. Further, it has more than 20 dispensaries to sell medicines to patients.

A doctor says the medical store must not only for procure essential drugs and medicines, but it has to keep them safe to maintain their efficacy and virulence. “Though important drugs and vaccines are stored as per norms in refrigerators, other medicines which need to be maintained in room temperature, when not kept so, might lose its power,” the doctor says.

A senior doctor, listing out the bare essentials in maintaining medicines in any hospital, says the room must be air-conditioned, it must have adequate space, there must be freezers and refrigerators and the inventory must be updated all the time.

All places other than hill stations must compulsorily keep certain medicines in refrigerated condition all the time. “When the need for medicines has increased manifold from the date of the hospital’s inception, the storage space at the medical store should have kept pace with the growth of GRH,” he says.

Also, some of the narcotics drugs should be stored in double lock system to protect them from being abused. “A proper racking system is essential for protecting sweetened medicines cannot from rodents which thrive in government hospitals,” he says.

When several beautification works could be carried out in the GRH, why cannot the essential works were left out, a doctor wonders.

C. Anand Raj, a medical activist, commenting on the inadequate space to store medicines, says the government should allocate funds and manpower and improve infrastructure after taking into account parameters such as the size of the hospital. the number of patients it serves, while anticipating its future growth.

C. Dharmaraj, Dean, says the medicines are indeed stored as per the required storage conditions. “Drugs Administration Department may mandate private pharmacies and hospitals to maintain air-conditioned room, but in places such as government hospitals, ensuring proper supply in proper conditions is enough,” he says.

