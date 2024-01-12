Modern control room inaugurated in Madurai district police office

January 12, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai district police have inaugurated a modern control room with multiple television screens live streaming the images captured by closed-circuit television cameras of eight important junctions across the district.

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad inaugurated the new facility set up at a cost of ₹ 12 lakh in the presence of senior police officers and V. Neethi Mohan, chairman of Vaighai Agro Products Limited which has sponsored it along with Hi Tech Arai Private Limited.

The control room functioning on the first floor of the DPO would be shifted to the air-conditioned building constructed on the ground floor on the DPO premises.

“Hitherto, the live images of the CCTVs are being monitored only at the solar-powered booths set up at eight places. Now, the live feed of these cameras is available at the modern control room,” the SP said.

The police officials and personnel manning the control room through wireless sets now can also see for themselves the real situation on the roads at various places, especially during VIP visits, and make arrangements accordingly, the SP said.

“We have planned to add such booths in seven more spots in the coming months which would be directly connected through internet facility at the modern control room,” the SP added.

Unlike in the urban areas, it would be difficult to have CCTV cameras on the streets in rural areas. However, the CCTV cameras at important junctions have helped the police a lot.

“Incidences of robbery in Silaiman area have come down drastically as the criminals are aware of being caught by the cameras,” he added. At least, two robbery cases were cracked using the CCTV cameras in Nagamalai Pudukottai,” the SP said.

The SP has proposed to install CCTV cameras on highway patrol vehicles to enhance the vigil on roads.

“The new facility will also help the police to keep a tab on the working condition of all the CCTV cameras across the district. If any of the cameras are not working, it would be immediately conveyed to the police officer concerned for setting them right,” he added.

