Modern aquarium with marine and freshwater fish to come up in Tirunelveli

May 09, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday laid the foundation for an ornamental fish aquarium-cum-outlet in Tirunelveli.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu was present.

The aquarium-cum-outlet, which will sell ornamental fish seed to the public, will come up on an outlay of ₹5 crore close to the District Science Centre at Kokkirakulam.

During the demand for grant of Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare in the Assembly on April 13 last year, Mr. Radhakrishnan had announced the setting up of the aquarium-cum-outlet. Subsequently, the Commissioner for Fisheries submitted the proposal and the detailed project report to the State Government for its approval.

“Since a good number of visitors, especially school children, come to the nearby District Science Centre everyday as part of their educational tour, the proposed aquarium will add more colour to the place and serve as a major attraction for them. Moreover, this place will become a much sought-after venue for those who have ornamental fish in their homes, hotels, restaurants, workplaces and farmhouses since marine and freshwater ornamental fish seeds will be sold here to the public,” Mr. Appavu said.

The aquarium-cum-outlet will come-up on 5,000 square feet ground-plus-one storey on 50 cents of land, where 100 fish tanks will be kept to showcase about 40 varieties of marine fish, including shark and stingray varieties, and 100 freshwater ornamental fish. Moreover, the aquarium will have separate space for treating the fish for diseases.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said at least a section of the visitors, after witnessing many people coming to the aquarium everyday, would also try to enter the ornamental fish farming business. Hence plans were on to organise training programmes for prospective entrepreneurs, who wanted to set up their own ornamental fish hatchery units, by roping in experts from fisheries college and research institute. The project was new to the district.

“Since it is a lucrative business, we want to expose interested youth to the venture to make them job providers instead of being job-seekers. In this direction, we are ready to train them properly by roping in the experts,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, Joint Director of Fisheries R. Amal Xavier and Assistant Director of Fisheries G.A. Bushra Shabhnam were present.