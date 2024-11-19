 />
Moderate rainfall in Thoothukudi, holiday declared for schools

Heavy rainfall was recorded in the areas along the Western Ghats with other regions experiencing moderate rainfall; IMD forecast more rain in the region in the next few days

Published - November 19, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
A stretch of the road waterlogged in Thoothukudi following rain on Tuesday.

As the northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi district experienced moderate rainfall on Tuesday with continuous rain in the morning prompting the administration to declare holiday for schools across the district.

In Tirunelveli district, heavy rainfall was recorded in the areas along the Western Ghats with other regions experiencing moderate rainfall.

An upper level atmospheric circulation is expected to form over the southern Andaman and nearby regions on November 21. As a result, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 23. This is expected to move towards west-northwest and may intensify into depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the following two days.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in several districts, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts in the coming days.

Considering the continuous rainfall in the morning and warnings of further rain, District Collector K. Elambahavath announced a holiday for schools on Tuesday.

The rainfall recorded (in mm) for the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the district is as follows: Tiruchendur 15, Kayalpattinam 13, Kulasekarapattinam 20, Kayathar 10, Ottapidaram 4.50, Maniyachi 3 and Sathankulam recorded 3.40 mm rainfall.

