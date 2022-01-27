Model code of conduct comes into force

After the announcement of urban local body elections by the State Election Commission on Wednesday, model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in Dindigul Corporation, three municipalities and 23 town panchayats and 5 km radius around these urban local bodies.

In a statement, Collector S. Visakan said that political parties and candidates should follow the model code of conduct and the guidelines to prevent spreading of COVID-19 for the conduct of free and fair election.

While filing of nomination begins on Friday, the deposit amount for general candidates for the post of councillor of town panchayat is ₹1,000 and for municipality is ₹2,000. The deposit for the post of councillor in Dindigul Corporation is ₹4,000. The deposit amount for SC and ST candidates is only 50% of the deposit meant for other candidates.

The candidates have to provide details of their education qualification, assets and criminal cases registered against them in their affidavit. Candidates of registered but unrecognised political parties will get priority in allocation of symbols.

While Dindigul Corporation has got 48 ward, the municipalities of Kodaikanal, Oddanchatram have got 24, 18 and 33 wards respectively. Out of the 23 town panchayats, except Ammayanaickanoor, Ayakudi, Batlagundu, Chinnalapatti, Natham and Siththayankottai that have 18 wards each, all other town panchayat have 15 wards each.

Out of the total number of 486 wards in the urban local bodies, two wards in town panchayats have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (women) and 56 wards including two for corporation, eight for municipalities and 46 for town panchayats have been reserved for Scheduled Caste (women).

The total number of wards that have been reserved for Scheduled Caste (general) is 42, including two in Dindigul Corporation, six in municipalities and 34 in town panchayats.

A total of 194 seats have been reserved for women (general), including 22 in the corporation, 30 in municipalities and 142 in town panchayats.

The number of general wards in urban local bodies in Dindigul district is 192 -- 22 in Dindigul Corporation, 31 in three municipalities and 139 in 23 town panchayats.

The last date for filing nominations is February 4, scrutiny of paper is on February 5 and withdrawal of nomination is on February 7.

Election would be held on February 19 and the votes will be counted on February 22.

Indirect election to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Dindigul Corporation and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in the municipalities and town panchayats will be held on March 4, the statement said.