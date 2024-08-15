ADVERTISEMENT

‘Model villages’ receive assistance for infrastructure development

Published - August 15, 2024 08:03 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari Collector R.. Alagumeena inspects the guard of honour in Nagercoil on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector R. Alagumeena hoisted the national flag in the Independence Day celebration held at Anna Stadium here on Thursday and distributed welfare measures to the needy.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Even as Superintendent of Police A. Sundaravadhanam accompanying her, Ms. Alagumeena inspected guard of honour and took salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel, NCC cadets and the home guards. After honouring 310 government officials from various departments, the Collector disbursed welfare measures including subsidies under various schemes to the beneficiaries. Solar-powered pumps were given to beneficiaries.

 Paalur and Maruthancode village panchayats were given ₹7.50 lakh each as these villages have been selected as ‘Model Villages’.

 Students of Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mayilode, Government Model Higher Secondary School, Munsirai, Government Higher Secondary School, Thovaalai, Carmel Matha Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kanniyakumari, Government Higher Secondary School, Kottaaram, Comerin International School, Kanniyakumari and Mount Litera Sea School, Neyyoor presented glittering cultural events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Corporation Commissioner Nishant Krishna, District Forest Officer Prashant, MP Vijay Vasanth, Nagercoil Mayor R. Magesh, and senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US