‘Model villages’ receive assistance for infrastructure development

Collector R. Alagumeena hoisted the national flag in the Independence Day celebration held at Anna Stadium here on Thursday and distributed welfare measures to the needy.

Even as Superintendent of Police A. Sundaravadhanam accompanying her, Ms. Alagumeena inspected guard of honour and took salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel, NCC cadets and the home guards. After honouring 310 government officials from various departments, the Collector disbursed welfare measures including subsidies under various schemes to the beneficiaries. Solar-powered pumps were given to beneficiaries.

Paalur and Maruthancode village panchayats were given ₹7.50 lakh each as these villages have been selected as ‘Model Villages’.

Students of Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mayilode, Government Model Higher Secondary School, Munsirai, Government Higher Secondary School, Thovaalai, Carmel Matha Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kanniyakumari, Government Higher Secondary School, Kottaaram, Comerin International School, Kanniyakumari and Mount Litera Sea School, Neyyoor presented glittering cultural events.

Corporation Commissioner Nishant Krishna, District Forest Officer Prashant, MP Vijay Vasanth, Nagercoil Mayor R. Magesh, and senior officials were present.