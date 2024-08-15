GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Model villages’ receive assistance for infrastructure development

Published - August 15, 2024 08:03 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Kanniyakumari Collector R.. Alagumeena inspects the guard of honour in Nagercoil on Thursday.

Kanniyakumari Collector R.. Alagumeena inspects the guard of honour in Nagercoil on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector R. Alagumeena hoisted the national flag in the Independence Day celebration held at Anna Stadium here on Thursday and distributed welfare measures to the needy.

 Even as Superintendent of Police A. Sundaravadhanam accompanying her, Ms. Alagumeena inspected guard of honour and took salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel, NCC cadets and the home guards. After honouring 310 government officials from various departments, the Collector disbursed welfare measures including subsidies under various schemes to the beneficiaries. Solar-powered pumps were given to beneficiaries.

 Paalur and Maruthancode village panchayats were given ₹7.50 lakh each as these villages have been selected as ‘Model Villages’.

 Students of Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mayilode, Government Model Higher Secondary School, Munsirai, Government Higher Secondary School, Thovaalai, Carmel Matha Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kanniyakumari, Government Higher Secondary School, Kottaaram, Comerin International School, Kanniyakumari and Mount Litera Sea School, Neyyoor presented glittering cultural events.

 Corporation Commissioner Nishant Krishna, District Forest Officer Prashant, MP Vijay Vasanth, Nagercoil Mayor R. Magesh, and senior officials were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.