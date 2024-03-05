ADVERTISEMENT

‘Model Space Centre’ coming up at District Science Centre

March 05, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The District Science Centre at Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The ‘model space centre’ being established in the District Science Centre in Tirunelveli will be inaugurated within two months, K. Sajoo Bhaskaran, Southern Regional Director of Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, has said. Mr. Sajoo inspected the ongoing restoration work at the District Science Centre that suffered extensive damage in December floods. He told presspersons that the work on setting up the model space centre would be completed within two months. This facility would be a visual treat to students. He said the flood that inundated the science centre had damaged several exhibits on its premises and hence the restoration was going on to ensure the early reopening of the district science centre. “We hope that the restoration work will be completed within next six months,” Mr. Sajoo said.

